11,805 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 76.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Anterix by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $33.77 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

