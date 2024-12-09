807,391 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.16 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

