89,965 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 936,631 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.