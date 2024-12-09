Alaleh Nouri Sells 28,092 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,605.36. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.