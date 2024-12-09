Alaleh Nouri Sells 28,092 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,605.36. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PRCT stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
