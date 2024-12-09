Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 65.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after buying an additional 1,260,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphatec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,638,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 37.3% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,360,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,212,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.63 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.