Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stake Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

