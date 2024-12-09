Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,938 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 669,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 105,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 565.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.