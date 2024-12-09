AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 183.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 160.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $46,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total value of $127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,354.72. This represents a 8.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,982. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $263.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

