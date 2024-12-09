Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Axonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

