Beam Therapeutics Appoints Sravan Emany as Chief Financial Officer

Beam Therapeutics Inc. recently announced the appointment of Sravan K. Emany as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective December 19, 2024. Mr. Emany brings a wealth of global operational, commercial, and financial experience from various prominent public corporations and financial institutions to his new role at Beam.

Before joining Beam Therapeutics, Mr. Emany, aged 47, held the positions of CFO and COO at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a globally renowned healthcare company, since December 2021. His professional background also includes roles at Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Bank of America, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, and Morgan Stanley, where he enriched his expertise in various financial capacities.

The Board’s Compensation Committee at Beam Therapeutics approved Mr. Emany’s salary structure, including an annual base salary of $575,000, a sign-on bonus of $325,000, and eligibility for an annual incentive bonus amounting to 50% of his base salary. Additionally, Mr. Emany is set to receive equity compensation in the form of incentive stock options and restricted stock units under the company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.

In the event of a termination without cause or due to good reason within a specific period around a change in control, Mr. Emany will be entitled to certain benefits, including continued payment of base salary and bonuses, immediate vesting of equity awards, and coverage of a portion of COBRA premiums.

Furthermore, Mr. Emany will have access to the company’s employee benefit plans and will enter into Beam Therapeutics’ standard form of indemnification agreement. The announcement was accompanied by a press release issued on December 6, 2024, emphasizing Mr. Emany’s appointment as CFO and his valuable background in guiding companies through growth phases.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a dedicated biotechnology firm focused on establishing a leading platform for precision genetic medicines. By leveraging advanced gene editing technologies, including base editing, Beam aims to develop innovative therapies for patients grappling with serious genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to deliver lasting cures and drive impactful progress in the field of genetic medicine.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

