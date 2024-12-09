Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

