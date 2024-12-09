Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

