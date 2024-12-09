Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

