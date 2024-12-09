Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,400,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,155.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Bentley Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,754,805.76. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 234,987 shares of company stock worth $11,667,821 over the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.