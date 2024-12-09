Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Blue Owl Capital worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

