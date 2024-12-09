BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

