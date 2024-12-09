BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.37 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $555,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NWE opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

