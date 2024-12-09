BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.39 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $1,507,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $4,741,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $135.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

