BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 911.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 176,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,678 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 156.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

