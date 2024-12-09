BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 16,420 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $38.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

