BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.22 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

