Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $90.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

