Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

