Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

