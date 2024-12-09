Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,726 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Camtek by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 723.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after buying an additional 550,854 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

CAMT opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

