Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,502 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $175.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

