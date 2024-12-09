Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 524 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

