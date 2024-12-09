Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at $150,194,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,303,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth about $6,373,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $34.07 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

