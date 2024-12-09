Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HSBC by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.59 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

