Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

