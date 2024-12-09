Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $219.83 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.99 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

