Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

