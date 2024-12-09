Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $184.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.23 and a 1 year high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.