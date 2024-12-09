Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,156 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 76.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE MGY opened at $25.67 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

