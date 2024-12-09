Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.91 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.