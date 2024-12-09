Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

