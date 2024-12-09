Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 386 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

