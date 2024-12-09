Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,375 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toast were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -298.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

In related news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock valued at $52,160,120. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

