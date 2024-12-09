Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

