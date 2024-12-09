Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,423 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Carnival Co. & worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $1,872,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

