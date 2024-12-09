Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 211.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $118.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

