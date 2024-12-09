Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 42,804 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 258,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 158,329 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

