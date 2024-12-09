Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,369 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 10.6 %

HPE opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.