Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 493.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

