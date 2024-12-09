Centiva Capital LP Has $428,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $10,027,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $497.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.56 and a twelve month high of $510.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.