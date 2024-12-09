Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Ambac Financial Group worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

