Centiva Capital LP Makes New $456,000 Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -623.88 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

