Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,861 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,100.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 899.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.21. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

