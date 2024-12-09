Centiva Capital LP Takes $436,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury General news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

