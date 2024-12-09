Centiva Capital LP Takes $474,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $515.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.59.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

